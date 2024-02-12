Curious about Sonoco (SON) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sonoco (SON) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.59 billion, declining 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sonoco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging' reaching $953.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- All Other' stands at $195.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial Paper Packaging' will likely reach $530.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit / (loss)- Consumer Packaging' will reach $93.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $85.14 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit / (loss)- All Other' at $21.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial Paper Packaging' should come in at $66.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Sonoco have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

