Curious about Somnigroup International (SGI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Somnigroup International (SGI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 59.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Somnigroup International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Direct' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +280.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Wholesale' to reach $670.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International' at $338.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- North America' stands at $650.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' reaching $540.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International- Direct' will reach $215.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' should come in at $130.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' will reach $100.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

Somnigroup International shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SGI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

