Curious about Solventum (SOLV) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solventum (SOLV) will report quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.96 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Solventum metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- MedSurg' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Health Information Systems' should arrive at $349.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Dental Solutions' will likely reach $327.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- MedSurg' of $211.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $208.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Health Information Systems' should come in at $121.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $114.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Dental Solutions' to come in at $77.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.00 million.

Solventum shares have witnessed a change of -7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SOLV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

