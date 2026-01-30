Curious about Snap (SNAP) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap (SNAP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Snap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $336.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will likely reach $350.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' reaching 477.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 453.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global' to reach $3.55 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.44 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' will reach 96.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' at 99.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' should arrive at 279.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 254.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' of $10.47 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.73 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)' will reach 5.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snap have demonstrated returns of -10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.