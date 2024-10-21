Curious about Skechers (SKX) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers (SKX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.32 billion, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Skechers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Wholesale' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer' will reach $955.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International Direct-to-consumer' should come in at $524.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer' will likely reach $412.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $617.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa' to reach $531.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.



