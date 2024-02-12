Curious about SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $131.7 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SITE CENTERS CORP. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental income- Recoveries' to reach $33.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $131.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Minimum rents' will reach $90.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental income- Ground lease minimum rents' to come in at $6.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $48.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $50.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for SITE CENTERS CORP. here>>>



Over the past month, SITE CENTERS CORP. shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SITC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.