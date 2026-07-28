Curious about Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM (SIRI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 36.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sirius XM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advertising revenue' of $438.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Equipment revenue' reaching $46.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenue' should come in at $29.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue' to come in at $402.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' will likely reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' will reach $129.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' stands at 31,135 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31,275 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' will reach 32,736 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,797 .

Analysts forecast 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' to reach 5,585 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,706 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'ARPU - Sirius XM' will reach $15.23 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.22 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' should arrive at 1,629 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,522 .

Shares of Sirius XM have demonstrated returns of +6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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