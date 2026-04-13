Curious about Simmons First National (SFNC) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simmons First National (SFNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 80.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $241.86 million, increasing 15.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Simmons First National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' will reach $21.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.32 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 58.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $110.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $152.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $120.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income - FTE' will likely reach $198.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $169.84 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $45.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth management fees' at $10.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $12.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.64 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Debit and credit card fees' will reach $8.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $196.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $163.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Simmons First National have experienced a change of +10.2% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.