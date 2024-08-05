Curious about Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, indicating an increase of 23% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $314.02 million, representing an increase of 37.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' will reach $56.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' will reach $786.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'End-to-End Payment Volume' will likely reach $40.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Shift4 Payments have experienced a change of -14.3% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FOUR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

