Curious about Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, indicating an increase of 31.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $347.81 million, representing an increase of 31.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Shift4 Payments metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' will reach $92.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +77% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' to come in at $797.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'End-to-End Payment Volume' at $44.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.40 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shift4 Payments shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FOUR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

