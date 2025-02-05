Curious about ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.76 billion, declining 12.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Market- Others' will reach $364.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' will likely reach $421.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' of $975.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group' will reach $275.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group' will reach $830.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.5% year over year.



Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have demonstrated returns of -19.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change.

