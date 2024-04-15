Curious about SEI (SEIC) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (SEIC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.8%. Revenues are expected to be $505.36 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SEI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' will reach $116.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' to come in at $5.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment Managers' to reach $179.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Private Banks' should come in at $128.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' will likely reach $82.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.52 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' stands at $92.92 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.96 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' of $2.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' will reach $80.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will reach $29.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Client assets under administration' reaching 978,104. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 850,127.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' at $162.63 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Clients assets under administration - Investment Managers' should arrive at 971,188. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 845,828 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, SEI shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SEIC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

