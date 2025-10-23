Curious about Seagate (STX) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate (STX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.53 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Seagate metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Legacy' reaching $233.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Mass Capacity' of $2.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Capacity Shipped - Mass Capacity' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'HDD Price per Terabyte' stands at $13.56 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capacity Shipped - Total' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capacity Shipped - Legacy' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Seagate have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), STX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

