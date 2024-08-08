Curious about Sea Limited (SE) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.73 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sea Limited metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Digital entertainment' to come in at $485.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other Services' should come in at $31.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' will reach $519.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- E-Commerce' to reach $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Quarterly paying users' reaching 49. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.

Analysts predict that the 'Quarterly active users' will reach 609. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 545 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' at $287.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce' will likely reach $4.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150.34 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' should arrive at $157.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $136.96 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Sea Limited have demonstrated returns of -18.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

