Curious about Sea Limited (SE) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 342.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.91 billion, up 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sea Limited metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- E-Commerce' of $3.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +32% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' stands at $733.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other Services' will reach $36.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Quarterly paying users' will reach 53. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Quarterly active users' reaching 657. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 595.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' should come in at $322.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $292.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to come in at $225.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.66 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sea Limited here>>>



Shares of Sea Limited have demonstrated returns of +19.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.