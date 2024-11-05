Curious about Schneider National (SNDR) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Schneider National (SNDR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.33 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Schneider National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fuel surcharge' will reach $148.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Logistics' reaching $310.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $78.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)' should come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio - Consolidated' to reach 95.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Intermodal - Operating Ratio' at 94.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truckload - Operating Ratio' will likely reach 93.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.4%.

Analysts expect 'Logistics - Operating Ratio' to come in at 96.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Intermodal - Orders' will reach 111. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 105.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dedicated - Average trucks' of 6,587. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,358.

The consensus estimate for 'Network - Average trucks' stands at 4,125. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,319 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Truckload - Average trucks' will reach 10,693. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,677 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Schneider National have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, SNDR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

