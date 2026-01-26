Curious about Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean (RCL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 72.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' of $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' should arrive at 14015 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12717 days in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Yields' should come in at $249.78 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $242.66 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy Rate' will likely reach 108.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 107.6%.

Analysts expect 'Passenger Cruise Days' to come in at 15152 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13679 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' at $130.01 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $138.31 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' will reach $150.43 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.63 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Passengers Carried' to reach 2.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.16 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Royal Caribbean have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, RCL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.