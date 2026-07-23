Curious about Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Royal Caribbean (RCL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.97 per share, indicating a decline of 9.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.81 billion, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Royal Caribbean metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' will reach $3.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts forecast 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' to reach 13586 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12942 days.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Yields' at $287.91 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.56 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Occupancy Rate' will reach 110.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 110.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger Cruise Days' should arrive at 14986 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14278 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' of $133.29 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $126.76 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' stands at $158.70 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $148.34 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passengers Carried' should come in at 2.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Royal Caribbean shares have witnessed a change of -10.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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