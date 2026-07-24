Curious about Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.22 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' will reach $369.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' will reach $693.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $146.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +57.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' at $155.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +223.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' of $15.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -71.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Interest on segregated cash, securities, and deposits' will reach $50.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' should arrive at $92.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' to reach $114.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +73.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' reaching $314.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' will likely reach $210.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +84.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Funded Customers' should come in at 27.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Platform Assets - Total' stands at $352.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $278.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Robinhood Markets shares have recorded returns of +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOOD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.