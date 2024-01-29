Curious about Robert Half (RHI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Robert Half (RHI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 40.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.47 billion, declining 15.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Robert Half metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Service Revenue- Protiviti' stands at $454.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service Revenue- Technology' will reach $170.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting' to come in at $669.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Protiviti' will likely reach $119.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.75 million in the same quarter last year.



Robert Half shares have witnessed a change of -6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RHI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

