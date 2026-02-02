Curious about Rithm (RITM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Rithm (RITM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating a decline of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.26 billion, representing a decline of 40% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rithm metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $487.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenues' to reach $45.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Asset management' to come in at $213.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net' at $212.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Rithm have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RITM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

