Curious about Revvity (RVTY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Revvity (RVTY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $767.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Revvity metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' at $376.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Diagnostics' to reach $385.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic revenue growth - Total' should come in at 2.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.0%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic revenue growth - Life Sciences' reaching 1.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic revenue growth - Diagnostics' of 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Revvity have returned +17.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

