Curious about Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.15 billion, increasing 23.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' of $287.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' should come in at $689.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System-wide sales- PLK' will likely reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'System-wide sales- FHS' stands at $315.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' will reach 0.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

Analysts expect 'Comparable Sales - PLK - Global' to come in at -1.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' reaching 32,264. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31,113.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' should arrive at 1.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - FHS - Global' to reach 0.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' will reach 7,078. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,139 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' will reach 3,540. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,412 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' at 1,359. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,277.



Shares of Restaurant Brands have experienced a change of +4.8% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

