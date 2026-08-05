Curious about ResMed (RMD) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ResMed (RMD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.46 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ResMed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Breathing Health' to reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global revenue- Residential Care Software' stands at $176.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Global revenue- Total Devices' to come in at $745.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global revenue- Total Masks and other' should arrive at $538.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' will reach $466.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other' of $395.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total' at $420.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' will likely reach $278.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other' should come in at $141.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' will reach $862.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

ResMed shares have witnessed a change of +1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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