Curious about RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RenaissanceRe (RNR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $8.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RenaissanceRe metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' reaching $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures' will reach $6.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $367.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +74% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' of $2.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -71.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums earned- Property' will reach $720.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio' stands at 51.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio' to come in at 83.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment' at 64.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment' will likely reach 96.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Property Segment' to reach 35.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Property Segment' should arrive at 64.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of RenaissanceRe have demonstrated returns of +8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

