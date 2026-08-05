Curious about Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group (RGA) to post quarterly earnings of $6.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 37.9%. Revenues are expected to be $6.65 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net investment income' to reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $332.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +295.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums' reaching $4.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' will reach $289.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' to come in at $2.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net investment income- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions' will likely reach $525.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +41.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Revenues- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions' will reach $238.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +350.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums- U.S. and Latin America' should come in at $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net investment income- U.S. and Latin America' will reach $814.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Revenues- U.S. and Latin America' stands at $246.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +331.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net premiums- Canada Traditional' of $348.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income- Canada Traditional' at $66.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Reinsurance Group shares have witnessed a change of +2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RGA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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