Curious about Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron (REGN) will report quarterly earnings of $10.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Regeneron metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product sales' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other Revenue' will likely reach $112.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Collaboration' stands at $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Bayer' of $371.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' to come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' will reach $37.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' at $39.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- ROW' should come in at $859.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- US' will reach $54.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- ROW' reaching $101.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- ROW' should arrive at $678.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34% year over year.



Shares of Regeneron have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REGN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

