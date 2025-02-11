Curious about Redwood Trust (RWT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust (RWT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 220%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $26 million, exhibiting an increase of 30% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Redwood Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income' will reach $25.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-interest income (loss), net' will likely reach $37.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-interest income (loss)- Investment fair value changes, net' should arrive at -$5.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Redwood Trust here>>>



Shares of Redwood Trust have experienced a change of +8.1% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RWT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.