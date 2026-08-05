Curious about Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ralph Lauren (RL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.27 per share, indicating an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.86 billion, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ralph Lauren metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Retail' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Wholesale' will reach $514.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing' to come in at $34.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net revenues- North America' of $701.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net revenues- Europe' reaching $587.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net revenues- Asia' will reach $541.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, RL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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