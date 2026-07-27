Curious about Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Quanta Services (PWR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 32.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.53 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Quanta Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Underground and Infrastructure' to come in at $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +23.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Electric' will reach $6.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Backlog' will reach $49.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog - Underground and Infrastructure' to reach $8.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.56 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Electric' reaching $41.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.28 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Electric' should arrive at $706.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $552.62 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Underground and Infrastructure' will reach $137.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.70 million.

Shares of Quanta Services have experienced a change of -9% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PWR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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