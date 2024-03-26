Curious about PVH (PVH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that PVH (PVH) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 47.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.41 billion, declining 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PVH metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' should arrive at $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale' of $55.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -56.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue' will reach $96.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Advertising and other revenue' will reach $25.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net sales' to come in at $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America' to reach $383.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Calvin Klein North America' should come in at $381.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Calvin Klein International' will likely reach $659.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International' at $907.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for PVH here>>>



Shares of PVH have experienced a change of -0.9% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PVH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.