Curious about Prudential (PRU) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential (PRU) to post quarterly earnings of $3.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. Revenues are expected to be $14.57 billion, up 43.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prudential metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net investment income- Total' at $4.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- PGIM' of $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Individual Life' will likely reach $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Group Insurance' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' will reach $9.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +106.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' stands at $4.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value)' should come in at 1,334.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1218.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'AUM - Institutional customers' to come in at 606.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 547.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'AUM - Retail customers' reaching 349.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 312.5 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'AUM - General account' will reach 369.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 358.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total assets under management and administration' to reach 1,643.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1526 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (at fair market value) - U.S. Businesses' should arrive at 121.57 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 119.9 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Prudential have experienced a change of +4% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

