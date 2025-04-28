Curious about Prudential (PRU) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Prudential (PRU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share, indicating an increase of 2.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.54 billion, representing a decrease of 33% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Prudential metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- International Businesses- Gibraltar Life and Other' will likely reach $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Corporate and Other' will reach $70.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +136.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies' reaching $5.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -58.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies' should come in at $3.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -65.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' will reach $8.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -46.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' to come in at $4.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total' should arrive at 1,401.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1341.4 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - General account' at 394.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 379.4 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers' will reach 374.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 345.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers' stands at 632.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 616.6 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Total' to reach 1,760.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1678.9 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under administration' of 184.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 182.6 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>



Over the past month, Prudential shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.