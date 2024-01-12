Curious about PPG Industries (PPG) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, PPG Industries (PPG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.27 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PPG Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Coatings' should come in at $1.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Industrial Coatings' of $202.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Performance Coatings' at $347.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $272 million.



Shares of PPG Industries have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PPG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

