Curious about The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3 per share, indicating a decline of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.3 billion, representing an increase of 0.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency ratio' reaching 63.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' to come in at $512.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $506.22 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $2.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.95 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $2.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.91 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' at 11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 8.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total capital risk-based' stands at 13.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $3.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $1.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.78 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset management and brokerage' of $368.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $348 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lending and deposit services' should arrive at $302.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $3.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have demonstrated returns of +7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

