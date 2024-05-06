Curious about Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Planet Fitness (PLNT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $249.36 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Planet Fitness metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- National advertising fund' should arrive at $19.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Franchise' will likely reach $85.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Equipment segment' will reach $25.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' will reach $119.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-store sales' will reach 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores - End of period' of 2,600. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,446.

Analysts expect 'EOP Franchise Stores' to come in at 2,341. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,211.

The consensus estimate for 'EOP Corporate Stores' stands at 260. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 235 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate-owned same store sales' at 6.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Franchisee-owned same store sales' should come in at 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened' to reach 27. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Stores - New stores opened' reaching 30. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.



View all Key Company Metrics for Planet Fitness here>>>



Shares of Planet Fitness have experienced a change of -5.7% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.