Curious about Phreesia (PHR) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia (PHR) will report quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $106 million, exhibiting an increase of 15.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Phreesia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' of $50.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenus- Network solutions' will reach $30.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' to reach $25.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average healthcare services Clients' should come in at 4,251. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,688 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Patient payment volume' at $1.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $965 million.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per healthcare services client' to come in at $17.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.85 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Phreesia here>>>



Shares of Phreesia have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

