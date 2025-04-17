Curious about Philip Morris (PM) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Philip Morris (PM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.95 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Philip Morris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco' will reach $5.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare' to reach $75.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H' should come in at $3.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' should arrive at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' will reach $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' will likely reach $2.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' stands at $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' of 35.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 33.13 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette' at 36.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.09 billion.

Analysts expect 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe' to come in at 50.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas' reaching 16.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Total Cigarettes and HTUs' will reach 179.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 176.33 billion.



Philip Morris shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

