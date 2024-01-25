Curious about Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer (PFE) to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 116.7%. Revenues are expected to be $14.36 billion, down 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pfizer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide' reaching $945.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +39% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' should come in at $489.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide' of $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Sutent- Worldwide' should arrive at $39.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States' at $826.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' will likely reach $383.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States' stands at $57.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International' to come in at $65.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- United States' to reach $97.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Total International' will reach $233.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- Total International' will reach $603.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- United States' will reach $901.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.



