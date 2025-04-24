Curious about Pfizer (PFE) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Pfizer (PFE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating a decline of 22% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.88 billion, representing a decrease of 6.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pfizer metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' of $898.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Specialty Care- Cibinqo' will reach $71.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +69.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' at $141.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide' should come in at $207.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States' stands at $565.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' will reach $101.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' should arrive at $333.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States' will reach $40.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -45.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Total International' to come in at $91.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- United States' reaching $115.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- United states' will likely reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Total International' to reach $550.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.



Over the past month, shares of Pfizer have returned -11.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. Currently, PFE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

