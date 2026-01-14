Curious about Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, indicating an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $118.15 million, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Peoples Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $8.73 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.21 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 59.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-interest income' reaching $27.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electronic banking income' will reach $6.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.27 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Insurance income' to come in at $4.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.52 million.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit account service charges' to reach $4.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.50 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $91.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86.54 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis' will likely reach $91.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86.82 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trust and investment income' at $5.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.03 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PEBO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.