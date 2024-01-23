Curious about Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $115 million, increasing 27.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Peoples Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $7.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 57.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-interest income' of $23.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



