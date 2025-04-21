Curious about PennyMac (PFSI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Financial (PFSI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $537.99 million, up 76% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PennyMac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Loan servicing fees' of $483.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value' should come in at $243.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +49.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust' will reach $7.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Loan origination fees' stands at $43.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Net loan servicing fees' to come in at $242.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +139.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust' at $5.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.4%.



Shares of PennyMac have demonstrated returns of -3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

