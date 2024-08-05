Curious about Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin (PH) to post quarterly earnings of $6.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.1 billion, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' should arrive at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' of $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' stands at $525.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $540.63 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' reaching $380.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $331.43 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will likely reach $336.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $352.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, PH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

