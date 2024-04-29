Curious about Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will report quarterly earnings of $6.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' at $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' stands at $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' should arrive at $535.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $489.35 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' will reach $336.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $281.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' to come in at $344.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $329.50 million.



Parker-Hannifin shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

