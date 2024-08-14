Curious about Palo Alto (PANW) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks (PANW) will report quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Palo Alto metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $496.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should come in at $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' reaching $567.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Billings' to come in at $3.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' to reach $388.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $406.60 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' should arrive at $1.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscription and support gross profit GAAP' at $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.04 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product gross profit GAAP' will reach $389.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $403.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Palo Alto here>>>



Over the past month, Palo Alto shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PANW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.