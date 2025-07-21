Curious about Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp. (PKG) will report quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Sales- Packaging' at $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Sales- Corporate and Other' will reach $18.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Sales- Paper' will reach $151.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Packaging' stands at $301.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $279.90 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating income (loss) excluding special items- Paper' to come in at $37.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Packaging Corp. have returned +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, PKG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.