Curious about Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 25.9%. Revenues are expected to be $41.9 million, down 24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pacific Biosciences metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Instrument' at $17.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service and other' stands at $4.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Consumable' will likely reach $19.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.



Pacific Biosciences shares have witnessed a change of +41.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PACB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.