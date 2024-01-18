Curious about Paccar (PCAR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Paccar (PCAR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. Revenues are expected to be $8.18 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Paccar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' of $6.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' reaching $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Other' should come in at $11.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' to come in at $471.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truck deliveries - Total' will likely reach 51,004. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51,600.

Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - Other' to reach 8,092. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,900.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Truck deliveries - Europe' at 16,976. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,600 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' stands at 25,935. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26,100 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' will reach $143.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pretax Profit- Parts' will reach $402.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $379.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pretax Profit- Truck' will reach $840.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $624 million.



Over the past month, Paccar shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PCAR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

