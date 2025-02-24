Curious about Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies (ORA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 31.3%. Revenues are expected to be $234.1 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ormat Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Product' stands at $34.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Energy storage' will likely reach $10.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +45.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electricity' should come in at $189.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Electricity' to reach $72.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Product' should arrive at $5.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.36 million.



Shares of Ormat Technologies have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

